Here's a look at the Tuesday headlines

- Harsh weather hits city

- Weatherford man charged with rape

- Two hurt in wreck near Elk City

- Edelen’s buzzer beater wins title

- Barbara Riggs death notice

- Albert Peck death notice

- Mary Kiehn death notice

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.