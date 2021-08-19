Headlines for the Thursday paper

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Here's a look at Thursday's headlines
- Proposals received for Glancy Motel, Pop Hicks Restaurant renovations
- Koch plan is to restore Glancy Motel, rebuild Pop Hicks
- Blakeburn, Park plan is to modernize motel, add bar La Cholla Bar
- Inside of Mission House receives some TLC
- Clinton rebounds, sweeps Chickasha
- CHS meeting El Reno, Ike in scrimmage opener
- Services pending Juan Martinez
- Notice of death for Theodoris Reed
- Notice of death for Henry Duane Harrel
- Notice of death for Amber Cox
- Insert: Custer County Fair Section
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.