Headlines for the Thursday paper

Here's a look at Thursday's headlines

- Water main break causes 50-foot geyser

- Rt. 66 Miniature Golf popular activity at McLain Rogers Park

- CEDA takes step forward on motel

- Butler fireworks show, events planned for Friday

- Todd Russ to run for State Treasurer

- Reds find pitching depth in summer

- CHS football reaching major milestones in recent years

- Joyce Lorene Stewart obituary

- LifeLine screening insert

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.