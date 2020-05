Here's a look inside the Thursday edition

- Lawyer wants city to drop condemnation

- ‘Cautious’ Clinton clean-up on tap for Saturday

- No active COVID-19 in county

- Motorcycle hits deer, driver hurt

- Jefferson keeps name tied to titles

- Robert Gerald Fortner Obit

- Peggy McLaughlin Obit

- Joan Reimers Notice

- State deaths

- Local pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.