Here's a look at Friday's headlines

- Rep. Moore prepares for interim study

- CHS alumna’s horse wins silver medal

- Hammon tournament honors past student

- Lady Reds gearing up for Monday’s opener

- Clinton’s Meacham participates at nationals

- Death notice for David Lee Gathright

- Local news, sports, pics and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.