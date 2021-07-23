Headlines for the Friday paper

Here's a look at Friday's headlines

- REMINDER: FRIENDS ON FRISCO 6-9 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT

- Man charged with assault and battery

- Moore appointed to energy council

- CHS choir plans trip to NYC

- ‘Frozen Jr.’ Review: Production features delightful new songs

- Lee joins Clinton in full-time capacity

- Oklahoma, Texas look into potential SEC move

- Kenneth Royden Hitchcock obituary

- Eleanor “Ellie” Rhea Martin obituary

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.