Here's a look at the Friday headlines

- Old church building to be demolished

- Corn woman dies in HW-54 wreck

- Pregnancy clinic preparing to open soon in Clinton

- Clinton fights stout wind at Guthrie

- Cisneros leaves entertaining legacy on the court

- Anne Rainbolt death notice

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.