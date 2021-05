Here's a look at Friday's headlines

- ‘Normalcy’ with virus numbers down

- WPLS Summer Reading Program sign-ups Tuesday

- Hand slap leads to assault charge

- Staggs earns back-to-back spots at state

- Fields’ quick return, helps Reds compete in 2021

- Lettie Mila Fuentes obituary

- Darla Kinney obituary

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.