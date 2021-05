Here's a look at Friday's headlines

- CPD holds first memorial service

- Appeals court sides with Custer County, former sheriff in lawsuit

- SWOSU area spring honor students posted

- Reds meet rival for chance at title

- Fletcher willing to help wherever for CHS

- Alvin Moore notice of death

- State deaths

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.