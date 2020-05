Here's a look at Friday's Headlines

- PTO plans ‘Quaranteacher’ appreciation

- Driver arrested following wreck

- Corbridge organizes Eagle Scout project

- CPS meal program to continue through the summer

- Amaya keeps working for CHS

- Joan Reimers Obituary

- Gilbert Dick notice of death

- State deaths

- Local pics and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.