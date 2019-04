Gregory Scott "Greg" Klein, 54, Monett, Missouri, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Purdy, Missouri. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Butler Cemetery in Buter, Oklahoma. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Clinton Daily News.

