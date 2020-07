Here is a look at Wednesday's headlines

- City manager applications are coming in

- Fireworks Shows

- Father, daughter team up to build owl house

- IRS filing deadline July 15

- Election Returns

- Gonzales wins seventh state crown

- Mima Hale obituary

- Judy Sights obituary

- Karen Richardson death notice

- State deaths

- Local pictures, articles and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app