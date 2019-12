-Lawman kills fleeing felon with bad past

-Superintendent search begins

-Extra packages keep postal carriers busy

-Santa breakfast, photos Saturday, Dec. 21

-Clinton basketball splits first-round tourney games

-Indians avenge loss to Hammon, advance to finals

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Rafaela Shields

-Elizabeth “Bettye” Hinz

-State Deaths

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.