Unofficial election results indicate Mayor David Berrong has been reelected for another two-year term over challenger Chris Roland. Art Lloyd also appears to be destined to repeat as Ward 4 councilman by a vote of 182-173 over challenger Bobby Stewart unless there is a swing of 10 votes in Washita County, which has a precinct yet to report.

