NEWS ALERT - Fatality Accident 4-15-2025

An Arapaho woman died as the result of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on State Highway 47 and N. 2310 Rd., 7 miles west of Thomas.

Dead is Pamela S. Roush, 77, of Arapaho.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, she was driving eastbound on State Highway 47 in a 2023 Ford Expedition. Her vehicle gradually departed the roadway to the left for approximately 250 feet before striking a culvert. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported by Lee Hometown Funeral Home and then sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

The condition of the driver and cause of the collision are listed as “under investigation.” She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Trooper Pate Gossen investigated the accident. He was assisted by fellow troopers, Micah Whittington and Scott Hazle, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the Thomas Police Department, the Thomas Fire Department, Custer City Fire Department, and Sinor EMS.

