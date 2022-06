State Rep. Dist. 57

With 92% of the votes in

Anthony Moore 2,765

Kristen Kelley Poisson 1,642

State Sen. Dist. 26

With 71% of the votes in

Darcy Jech 2,942

Brady Butler 2,324

JJ Stitt 1,318

