NEWS ALERT - Student Arrested

A 13-year old Clinton Middle School student was arrested Monday night for allegedly having a gun on school property. Supt. Kevin Hime and Police Chief Paul Rinkel said the situation was quickly addressed.

According to Rinkel, the initial call was a robbery call. He said that during the investigation a suspect was identified and taken into custody near the northeast corner of the Tornado Dome. He was subsequently transferred to a juvenile detention center at Woodward.

