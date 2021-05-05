NEWS ALERT - Offers made on Glancy Motel, Pop Hicks lot

The Clinton Economic Development Authority has made offers to buy the Glancy Motel and the former Pop Hicks Restaurant property.

This morning, CEDA delivered an offer of $25,000 for the vacant motel with contingencies that include the bids for the demolition of the condemned property coming in under $300,000.

CEDA also delivered an offer to purchase the former Pop Hicks property for $10,000 contingent on the acquisition and closing of the motel property.

