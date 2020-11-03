NEWS ALERT - Local Election Results - November 3, 2020 FINAL UPDATE

Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Here are unofficial, local election results for Mayor of Clinton and District 57 State Representative
Mayor (Unofficial) David Berrong has won the race with 62% of the votes.
David Berrong- 1,577
Paul Brown - 588
Mustafa Sami - 369
District 57 State Rep. (Unofficial) Anthony Moore has won the District 57 State Representative Race
Anthony Moore - 10,264 (70.36%)
Juan Garcia - 4,324 (29.64%)
