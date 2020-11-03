NEWS ALERT - Local Election Results - November 3, 2020 FINAL UPDATE

Here are unofficial, local election results for Mayor of Clinton and District 57 State Representative

Mayor (Unofficial) David Berrong has won the race with 62% of the votes.

David Berrong- 1,577

Paul Brown - 588

Mustafa Sami - 369

District 57 State Rep. (Unofficial) Anthony Moore has won the District 57 State Representative Race

Anthony Moore - 10,264 (70.36%)

Juan Garcia - 4,324 (29.64%)

