NEWS ALERT - Local Election Results - November 3, 2020 FINAL UPDATE

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

 Here are unofficial, local election results for Mayor of Clinton and District 57 State Representative

Mayor (Unofficial) David Berrong has won the race with 62% of the votes.

David Berrong- 1,577

Paul Brown - 588

Mustafa Sami - 369

District 57 State Rep. (Unofficial) Anthony Moore has won the District 57 State Representative Race

Anthony Moore - 10,264 (70.36%)

Juan Garcia - 4,324 (29.64%)

