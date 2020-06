According to Clinton Police Chief Paul Rinkel, CPD officers responded to the Love's east of Clinton last night (Friday, June 5, 2020) after a person from out of state reported there was a body in the back of an RV. CPD officers found a deceased person, sealed off the vehicle and turned the investigation over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

