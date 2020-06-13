Here is a look at The Weekend edition

Saturday, June 13, 2020
Here is a look at The Weekend headlines
- Council to consider fireworks in city limits
- New Clinton VA clinic now open
- Lack of response in area to 2020 Census raising concern
- Sami anounces plans to seek Ward 4 seat
- Free kids’ meals receives extension
- State parks’ fee plan questioned
- Wheat harvest adapts to COVID-19 situation
- Throwback: CHS begins a new dynasty
- Larry Thunderbull death notice
- State deaths
- Bar-S Heroes section inside
- Local pics, articles and more
