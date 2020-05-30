Custer County active cases go up

Custer County now has 4 active case of coronavirus according to the most recent update sent out by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The OSDH lists all currently active cases as Weatherford residents. Custer County has only confirmed a total of 16 cases since the pandemic began. Of the12 have recovered 2 cases were from Clinton. The other 10 recovered cases were listed as Weatherford residents.

There have been no fatalities in Custer County due to coronavirus.

