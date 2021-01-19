Clinton Winter Sports Stats Update Jan. 19, 2021

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Boys Basketball Stat Leaders (Eight Games)

BOLD denotes team leader

Caden Powell 14.9 points per game, 11.4 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game, 54.4-percent shooting

Atrel Bryson 14.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.5-percent shooting from three

(Six Games) Harrison Crumley 9.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.2 SPG

Jackson Crumley 7.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.6 SPG

(Five Games) Zade Cisneros 4.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG

(Six Games) Brenden Smith 3.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG

Nate Jones 3.1 PPG, 1.1 RPG, 0.9 APG, 1.1 SPG

Grant Kauk 2.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG

(Four Games) Javion Hill 2.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG

(Six Games) Keison Sutton 1.5 PPG

Clinton Girls Basketball Stat Leaders (Eight Games)

Carmella Jefferson 12.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 3.4 SPG, 35.6-percent shooting from three

(Five Games) Makia Lovelace 8.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.0 SPG

Alana Hester 5.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.5 SPG

Keona Ford 3.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.6 SPG

Kenzie Kauk 3.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.1 APG

Paige Lloyd 2.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG

(Six Games) RaRa Washington 1.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG

(Six Games) Tiela Johnson 1.3 PPG

Clinton Wrestling Wins Leaders (Two Tournaments, Two Duals)

138-pounder Aaron Seabolt 13-2

160-pounder Mason Taylor 12-4

120-pounder Christian Bermea 12-5

170-pounder Trey Bennett 11-2

113-pounder Colton Jackson 9-1

126-pounder Moses Hernandez 8-5

145-pounder Cain McDow 8-5

220-pounder Jamason Dodge 6-4

Heavyweight Ethan Maley 5-4

132-pounder Julian Pina 5-4

132-pounder Elijah Roque 4-1

160-pounder Utah Kennemer 3-1