Clinton Track places in nine different events at Altus

ALTUS – The results from last Friday’s track meet at Altus were released, and Clinton placed in nine spots in seven different events.

Clinton junior Hurdler Eric Leon continues to pace the team, placing first in the 110-meter hurdles and first in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 16.09 seconds and 42.4 seconds respectively. His twin brother Alan Leon followed in the hurdles, placing fifth and sixth in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles.

Senior thrower Reed Lindsey won the top spot in discus again with a throw of 126-feet and nine-inches. He also placed fourth in the shotput with a throw of 38-feet, seven-inches. Sharise Whitney earned third in the high jump at four-feet, four-inches.

Clinton head track coach Cory Strahorn praised Eric Leon’s performances this year, as he fights through an injury.

“...Eric Leon is bound to be a regional champion,” he said. “He’s the leader on I-40. Eric is the stronghold and is the best athlete in track and field this year. He’s finally coming around. He gets 5-8 percent healthier each week.”

Lastly, Clinton’s relay teams placed fifth and sixth in the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x200-meter relay. Clinton ran the former in 45.77 seconds and the latter in 1:43.74.

The Reds showcased that classic Clinton speed with Tavious Jennings, Atrel Bryson, Tyson Miller and Maliciah Scarlett in the 4x100. The same group, without Bryson and the addition of Cain McDow placed in the 4x200.