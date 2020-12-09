Clinton Football 2020 Stats (11 Games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 50-for-89 for 769 yards, 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, 15.76 yards per completion; 174 total plays responsible for, 1,076 total yards and 13 total touchdowns, 6.18 yards per play
Zade Cisneros 5-for-8 for 135 yards, 1 touchdown; 34 total touches for 429 all-purpose yards and 5 TDs, 12.61 yards per touch
Atrel Bryson 4-for-6 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown; 140 total touches for 1,402 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs, 10.01 yards per touch
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 116 rushes for 1,094 yards and 10 TDs, 9.43 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 61 rushes for 391 yards and 4 TDs, 6.41 yards per carry
(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 83 rushes for 287 yards and 4 TDs (sacks included), 3.45 yards per carry
Raynen Pleasant 28 rushes for 192 yards and 1 TD, 6.85 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 33 rushes for 138 yards, 4.18 yards per carry
(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards, 20.83 yards per carry
Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry
Zade Cisneros 9 rushes for 37 yards and 2 TDs
(9 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD
Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards
Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards
Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards
Receiving
Zade Cisneros 14 catches for 244 yards and 2 TDs, 17.42 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 14 catches for 215 yards and 4 TDs, 15.35 yards per catch
Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch
Jeremiah Barker 5 catches for 125 yards
(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch
Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards
Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards
Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch
(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD
Nate Jones 1-14
(9 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards
Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 21.8 points per game
Running Game Totals: 368 carries for 2,403 yards and 22 TDs, 6.53 team yards per carry; 218.45 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 471 plays for 3,373 yards and 32 TDs, 7.16 yards per play; 306.63 yards per game
Defense
(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 107 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Atrel Bryson 93 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Javion Hill 80 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Raynen Pleasant 66 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Layden Fuller 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Tyson Miller 43 tackles (2 on special teams), 2 interceptions
Zade Cisneros 41 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles
(9 Games Played) Trey Bennett 40 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss
Nate Jones 28 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Tason Turney 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Nathan Jones 22 tackles (5 on special teams), 2 interceptions
Caleb Edwards 16 tackles (2 on special teams)
Ben Foster 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
(10 Games Played) Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)
Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles
Matt Zurline 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Matt Nguyen 4 tackles
Riley James 3 tackles
Kong Sumagang 3 tackles
Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles
Grady Gaunt 2 tackles
Cooper Sulley 2 tackles
Brit Graves 2 tackles
Jordan Brown 2 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery
Nicholas O'Neale 2 tackles (1 on special teams)
Christian Bermea 1 tackle
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle
Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle
Points Per Game Against: 12.7
Defensive Totals: 578 plays, 3,181 yards, 19 TDs; 5.5 yards per play; 289.2 yards per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 25 turnovers (13 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries) in 11 games.
Kicking
Jordan Brown 3-for-5 on field goals; 19-for-23 on PATs; 24 touchbacks
Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs
Punting
Zade Cisneros 36 punts for 1,126 yards; 31.27-yard average
Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Nate Jones 4 returns for 121 yards and 1 touchdown
(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 4 returns for 69 yards
Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards
Tyson Miller 2 returns for 49 yards
Zade Cisneros 3 returns for 13 yards
Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards
Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards
Atrel Bryson 1 return for 1 yard
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 26 yards
Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards