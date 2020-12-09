Clinton Football 2020 Stats (11 Games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 50-for-89 for 769 yards, 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, 15.76 yards per completion; 174 total plays responsible for, 1,076 total yards and 13 total touchdowns, 6.18 yards per play

Zade Cisneros 5-for-8 for 135 yards, 1 touchdown; 34 total touches for 429 all-purpose yards and 5 TDs, 12.61 yards per touch

Atrel Bryson 4-for-6 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown; 140 total touches for 1,402 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs, 10.01 yards per touch

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 116 rushes for 1,094 yards and 10 TDs, 9.43 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 61 rushes for 391 yards and 4 TDs, 6.41 yards per carry

(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 83 rushes for 287 yards and 4 TDs (sacks included), 3.45 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 28 rushes for 192 yards and 1 TD, 6.85 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 33 rushes for 138 yards, 4.18 yards per carry

(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards, 20.83 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry

Zade Cisneros 9 rushes for 37 yards and 2 TDs

(9 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD

Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards

Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards

Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards

Receiving

Zade Cisneros 14 catches for 244 yards and 2 TDs, 17.42 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 14 catches for 215 yards and 4 TDs, 15.35 yards per catch

Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch

Jeremiah Barker 5 catches for 125 yards

(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards

Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards

Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch

(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD

Nate Jones 1-14

(9 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards

Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 21.8 points per game

Running Game Totals: 368 carries for 2,403 yards and 22 TDs, 6.53 team yards per carry; 218.45 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 471 plays for 3,373 yards and 32 TDs, 7.16 yards per play; 306.63 yards per game

Defense

(10 Games Played) Caden Powell 107 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Atrel Bryson 93 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Javion Hill 80 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 66 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Layden Fuller 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Tyson Miller 43 tackles (2 on special teams), 2 interceptions

Zade Cisneros 41 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles

(9 Games Played) Trey Bennett 40 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss

Nate Jones 28 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Tason Turney 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Nathan Jones 22 tackles (5 on special teams), 2 interceptions

Caleb Edwards 16 tackles (2 on special teams)

Ben Foster 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

(10 Games Played) Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)

Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles

Matt Zurline 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Matt Nguyen 4 tackles

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Brit Graves 2 tackles

Jordan Brown 2 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery

Nicholas O'Neale 2 tackles (1 on special teams)

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle

Points Per Game Against: 12.7

Defensive Totals: 578 plays, 3,181 yards, 19 TDs; 5.5 yards per play; 289.2 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 25 turnovers (13 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries) in 11 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 3-for-5 on field goals; 19-for-23 on PATs; 24 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 36 punts for 1,126 yards; 31.27-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 4 returns for 121 yards and 1 touchdown

(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 4 returns for 69 yards

Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards

Tyson Miller 2 returns for 49 yards

Zade Cisneros 3 returns for 13 yards

Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards

Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards

Atrel Bryson 1 return for 1 yard

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 26 yards

Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards