Clinton Football 2020 Stats (10 Games, Playoffs Included)

Passing
(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 46-for-82 for 725 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, 15.76 yards per completion; 153 total plays responsible for, 975 total yards and 13 total touchdowns, 6.37 yards per play
Zade Cisneros 4-for-7 for 105 yards; 31 total touches for 388 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs, 12.51 yards per touch
Atrel Bryson 4-for-5 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown; 121 total touches for 1,241 all-purpose yards and 14 TDs, 10.25 yards per touch
Rushing
Atrel Bryson 101 rushes for 995 yards and 10 TDs, 9.85 yards per carry
Tyson Miller 58 rushes for 371 yards and 4 TDs, 6.39 yards per carry
(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 69 rushes for 230 yards and 4 TDs (sacks included), 3.34 yards per carry
Raynen Pleasant 27 rushes for 188 yards and 1 TD, 6.96 yards per carry
Tavious Jennings 32 rushes for 141 yards, 4.4 yards per carry
(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards, 20.83 yards per carry
Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry
(8 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD
Zade Cisneros 8 rushes for 34 yards and 2 TDs
Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards
Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards
Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards
Receiving
Zade Cisneros 13 catches for 236 yards and 2 TDs, 18.15 yards per catch
Atrel Bryson 11 catches for 153 yards and 3 TDs, 13.9 yards per catch
Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch
Jeremiah Barker 5 catches for 125 yards
(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch
Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards
Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards
Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch
(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD
(8 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards
Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 23 points per game
Running Game Totals: 333 carries for 2,223 yards and 22 TDs, 6.67 team yards per carry; 222.3 rushing yards per game
Offensive Totals: 427 plays for 3,119 yards and 31 TDs, 7.30 yards per play; 311.9 yards per game
Defense
(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 95 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Atrel Bryson 89 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Javion Hill 71 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Raynen Pleasant 62 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Layden Fuller 43 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss
(8 Games Played) Trey Bennett 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Zade Cisneros 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles
Tyson Miller 32 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 interception
Nate Jones 25 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception
Tason Turney 23 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
Nathan Jones 19 tackles (5 on special teams), 2 interceptions
Caleb Edwards 15 tackles (2 on special teams)
Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Ben Foster 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
(9 Games Played) Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)
Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles
Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Matt Zurline 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Matt Nguyen 4 tackles
Riley James 3 tackles
Kong Sumagang 3 tackles
Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles
Grady Gaunt 2 tackles
Cooper Sulley 2 tackles
Brit Graves 2 tackles
Jordan Brown 2 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery
Nicholas O'Neale 1 tackle (1 on special teams)
Christian Bermea 1 tackle
Andrew Sewell 1 tackle
Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle
Points Per Game Against: 13.3
Defensive Totals: 537 plays, 2,926 yards, 18 TDs; 5.4 yards per play; 292.6 yards per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 21 turnovers (10 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) in 10 games.
Kicking
Jordan Brown 2-for-4 on field goals; 18-for-22 on PATs; 23 touchbacks
Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs
Punting
Zade Cisneros 33 punts for 1,022 yards; 31.9-yard average
Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average
Kick Return Leaders
Nate Jones 4 returns for 121 yards and 1 touchdown
Aaron Seabolt 4 returns for 69 yards
Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards
Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards
Zade Cisneros 3 returns for 13 yards
Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards
Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards
Atrel Bryson 1 return for 1 yard
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 26 yards
Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards