Clinton Football 2020 Stats (10 Games, Playoffs Included)

Passing

(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 46-for-82 for 725 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, 15.76 yards per completion; 153 total plays responsible for, 975 total yards and 13 total touchdowns, 6.37 yards per play

Zade Cisneros 4-for-7 for 105 yards; 31 total touches for 388 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs, 12.51 yards per touch

Atrel Bryson 4-for-5 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown; 121 total touches for 1,241 all-purpose yards and 14 TDs, 10.25 yards per touch

Rushing

Atrel Bryson 101 rushes for 995 yards and 10 TDs, 9.85 yards per carry

Tyson Miller 58 rushes for 371 yards and 4 TDs, 6.39 yards per carry

(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 69 rushes for 230 yards and 4 TDs (sacks included), 3.34 yards per carry

Raynen Pleasant 27 rushes for 188 yards and 1 TD, 6.96 yards per carry

Tavious Jennings 32 rushes for 141 yards, 4.4 yards per carry

(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 6 rushes for 125 yards, 20.83 yards per carry

Garrison Rhoads 13 rushes for 82 yards, 6.31 yards per carry

(8 Games Played) Trey Bennett 10 rushes for 35 yards and 1 TD

Zade Cisneros 8 rushes for 34 yards and 2 TDs

Caleb Edwards 2 rushes for 17 yards

Jordan Trout 5 rushes for 7 yards

Cooper Sulley 2 rushes for -2 yards

Receiving

Zade Cisneros 13 catches for 236 yards and 2 TDs, 18.15 yards per catch

Atrel Bryson 11 catches for 153 yards and 3 TDs, 13.9 yards per catch

Antonio Ceniceros 10 catches for 153 yards and 1 TD, 15.3 yards per catch

Jeremiah Barker 5 catches for 125 yards

(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 3 catches for 66 yards and 1 TD, 22 yards per catch

Matt Zurline 5 catches for 57 yards

Tyson Miller 4 catches for 32 yards

Javion Hill 2 catches for 32 yards and 1 TD, 16 yards per catch

(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 2 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD

(8 Games Played) Trey Bennett 1 catch for 10 yards

Tavious Jennings 1 catch for -2 yards

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 23 points per game

Running Game Totals: 333 carries for 2,223 yards and 22 TDs, 6.67 team yards per carry; 222.3 rushing yards per game

Offensive Totals: 427 plays for 3,119 yards and 31 TDs, 7.30 yards per play; 311.9 yards per game

Defense

(9 Games Played) Caden Powell 95 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Atrel Bryson 89 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Javion Hill 71 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Raynen Pleasant 62 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Layden Fuller 43 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

(9 Games Played) Aaron Seabolt 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 4 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 tackles for loss

(8 Games Played) Trey Bennett 38 tackles (1 on special teams), 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Zade Cisneros 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

Tyson Miller 32 tackles (2 on special teams), 1 interception

Nate Jones 25 tackles (3 on special teams), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception

Tason Turney 23 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Nathan Jones 19 tackles (5 on special teams), 2 interceptions

Caleb Edwards 15 tackles (2 on special teams)

Tavious Jennings 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Ben Foster 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

(9 Games Played) Bradon Snider 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Trey Newcomb 8 tackles (1 on special teams)

Garrison Rhoads 6 tackles

Montiel Crane 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Jordan Trout 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Matt Zurline 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Matt Nguyen 4 tackles

Riley James 3 tackles

Kong Sumagang 3 tackles

Antonio Ceniceros 3 tackles

Grady Gaunt 2 tackles

Cooper Sulley 2 tackles

Brit Graves 2 tackles

Jordan Brown 2 tackles (1 on special teams), 1 fumble recovery

Nicholas O'Neale 1 tackle (1 on special teams)

Christian Bermea 1 tackle

Andrew Sewell 1 tackle

Vincent Jenkins 1 tackle

Points Per Game Against: 13.3

Defensive Totals: 537 plays, 2,926 yards, 18 TDs; 5.4 yards per play; 292.6 yards per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 21 turnovers (10 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) in 10 games.

Kicking

Jordan Brown 2-for-4 on field goals; 18-for-22 on PATs; 23 touchbacks

Garrison Rhoads 5-for-7 on PATs

Punting

Zade Cisneros 33 punts for 1,022 yards; 31.9-yard average

Atrel Bryson 4 punts for 62 yards; 15.5-yard average

Kick Return Leaders

Nate Jones 4 returns for 121 yards and 1 touchdown

Aaron Seabolt 4 returns for 69 yards

Garrison Rhoads 1 return for 30 yards

Tyson Miller 1 return for 28 yards

Zade Cisneros 3 returns for 13 yards

Nathan Jones 1 return for 8 yards

Antonio Ceniceros 1 return for 4 yards

Atrel Bryson 1 return for 1 yard

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 26 yards

Aaron Seabolt 2 returns for 2 yards