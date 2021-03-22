2021 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) March 22

Boys Soccer (four games)

Goal Scorers

Martin Zapien 3

Devin Keel 3

Jorge Marquez 3

Jose 1

Opponent own goal 1

Keeper Carlos Borjas (4 games started) 1.5 goals allowed per game; 0 clean sheets

Girls Soccer (four games)

Goal Scorers

Maria Nolasquez 9

Allison Carrizales 4

Cassidy Herrera 3

Courtney Heerwald 2

Britney Martinez 1

Julie Esparza 1

Mia Miskel 1

Keeper Audrey Shackelford (4 games started) 1.5 goals allowed per game, 2 clean sheets

Baseball (four games)

Offensive Leaders

Matt Zurline .455 average, .538 on-base percentage, five hits, one triple, two RBIs

Trey Newcomb .400 AVG., .500 OBP, four hits, two hit by pitches, one RBI, three runs scored

Caden Powell .385 AVG., .385 OBP, five hits, two doubles, one triple, five RBIs

Aaron Seabolt .300 AVG., .533 OBP, three hits, one triple, two RBIs, six runs scored

Zade Cisneros .300 AVG., .462 OBP, three hits, one double, three runs scored

Pitching Leader

Caden Powell 7.0 innings pitched, 1 save, 15 strikeouts, two earned runs, 2.00 earned run average

Fielding Leader

Grady Gaunt 34-of-34 converted opportunities with 33 putouts and one assist

Golf

Reds average score leaders (one tournament)

Tyson Miller 86

Vincent Jenkins 93

Hardy Sperle 98

Evan Fields 105

Jaron Williams 110

Tennis

(Records from two tournaments)

Emma Dowdell 2-4, 2-1 in singles

Nate Jones 2-4 in doubles

Hunter Staggs 2-4 in doubles, 1-2 in both

Dakota Elizonda 1-2 in doubles

Kenzie Kauk 1-5, 1-2 singles

Blair Hunter and Rachelle Sanchez 1-4

Rebekah Campbell and Haley Roedell 1-2

Matthew Nguyen 1-2 in doubles