2021 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) March 22

Boys Soccer (four games)
Goal Scorers
Martin Zapien 3
Devin Keel 3
Jorge Marquez 3
Jose 1
Opponent own goal 1
Keeper Carlos Borjas (4 games started) 1.5 goals allowed per game; 0 clean sheets
Girls Soccer (four games)
Goal Scorers
Maria Nolasquez 9
Allison Carrizales 4
Cassidy Herrera 3
Courtney Heerwald 2
Britney Martinez 1
Julie Esparza 1
Mia Miskel 1
Keeper Audrey Shackelford (4 games started) 1.5 goals allowed per game, 2 clean sheets
Baseball (four games)
Offensive Leaders
Matt Zurline .455 average, .538 on-base percentage, five hits, one triple, two RBIs
Trey Newcomb .400 AVG., .500 OBP, four hits, two hit by pitches, one RBI, three runs scored
Caden Powell .385 AVG., .385 OBP, five hits, two doubles, one triple, five RBIs
Aaron Seabolt .300 AVG., .533 OBP, three hits, one triple, two RBIs, six runs scored
Zade Cisneros .300 AVG., .462 OBP, three hits, one double, three runs scored
Pitching Leader
Caden Powell 7.0 innings pitched, 1 save, 15 strikeouts, two earned runs, 2.00 earned run average
Fielding Leader
Grady Gaunt 34-of-34 converted opportunities with 33 putouts and one assist
Golf
Reds average score leaders (one tournament)
Tyson Miller 86
Vincent Jenkins 93
Hardy Sperle 98
Evan Fields 105
Jaron Williams 110
Tennis
(Records from two tournaments)
Emma Dowdell 2-4, 2-1 in singles
Nate Jones 2-4 in doubles
Hunter Staggs 2-4 in doubles, 1-2 in both
Dakota Elizonda 1-2 in doubles
Kenzie Kauk 1-5, 1-2 singles
Blair Hunter and Rachelle Sanchez 1-4
Rebekah Campbell and Haley Roedell 1-2
Matthew Nguyen 1-2 in doubles