2021 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) April 7

Boys Soccer (nine games)
Goal Scorers
Devin Keel 12
Jorge Marquez 9
Martin Zapien 6
Jose Perez 6
Samuel Velez 4
Ezequiel Nolasquez 3
Opponent own goal 3
Alex Martinez 2
Emerson Dominguez 1
Seve Martinez 1
Anthony Soto 1
Daniel Thompson 1
Keeper Carlos Borjas (9 games started) 1.0 goals allowed per game; 3 clean sheets
Girls Soccer (nine games)
Goal Scorers
Maria Nolasquez 16
Cassidy Herrera 8
Allison Carrizales 6
Paola Ochoa 4
Courtney Heerwald 3
Britney Martinez 3
Mia Miskel 2
Julie Esparza 1
Carys Garcia 1
Dominique Rios 1
Keeper Audrey Shackelford (9 games started) 0.67 goals allowed per game, 7 clean sheets
Baseball (17 games)
Offensive Leaders
Grady Gaunt .450 AVG., .639 OBP, 18 hits, four doubles, one triple, one home run, nine RBIs, 26 runs scored
Caden Powell .435 AVG., .542 OBP, 20 hits, six home runs, five triples, four doubles, 28 RBIs, 25 runs scored
Mason Walpole .432 AVG., .561 OBP, 19 hits, three triples, two doubles, 17 RBIs, 19 runs scored
Aaron Seabolt .409 AVG., .574 OBP, 18 hits, four doubles, one triple, one home run, 19 RBIs, 29 runs scored
Zade Cisneros .357 AVG., .472 OBP, 15 hits, five doubles, three triples, 15 RBIs, 14 runs scored
Pitching Leader
Caden Powell 21.2 innings pitched, 3-1 record, one save, 44 strikeouts, nine earned runs, 2.908 earned run average
Fielding Leader
Grady Gaunt 102-of-103 converted opportunities with 95 putouts and seven assists
Golf
Reds average score leaders (two tournaments)
Tyson Miller 87
Vincent Jenkins 92.5
Hardy Sperle 96.5
Evan Fields 99
Jaron Williams 108
Lady Reds average score leaders (three tournaments)
Loren Coleman 96.67
Kat Meacham 112.67
Kambree Davis 113.33
Marlee Sperle 126.33
Tennis
(Win-loss leaders from five tournaments)
Nate Jones 8-8. 6-4 in singles
Emma Dowdell 7-9, 7-6 in singles
Hunter Staggs 7-9, 6-7 in singles
Matthew Nguyen and Dakota Elizonda 5-8 in doubles