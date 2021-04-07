2021 Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) April 7

Boys Soccer (nine games)

Goal Scorers

Devin Keel 12

Jorge Marquez 9

Martin Zapien 6

Jose Perez 6

Samuel Velez 4

Ezequiel Nolasquez 3

Opponent own goal 3

Alex Martinez 2

Emerson Dominguez 1

Seve Martinez 1

Anthony Soto 1

Daniel Thompson 1

Keeper Carlos Borjas (9 games started) 1.0 goals allowed per game; 3 clean sheets

Girls Soccer (nine games)

Goal Scorers

Maria Nolasquez 16

Cassidy Herrera 8

Allison Carrizales 6

Paola Ochoa 4

Courtney Heerwald 3

Britney Martinez 3

Mia Miskel 2

Julie Esparza 1

Carys Garcia 1

Dominique Rios 1

Keeper Audrey Shackelford (9 games started) 0.67 goals allowed per game, 7 clean sheets

Baseball (17 games)

Offensive Leaders

Grady Gaunt .450 AVG., .639 OBP, 18 hits, four doubles, one triple, one home run, nine RBIs, 26 runs scored

Caden Powell .435 AVG., .542 OBP, 20 hits, six home runs, five triples, four doubles, 28 RBIs, 25 runs scored

Mason Walpole .432 AVG., .561 OBP, 19 hits, three triples, two doubles, 17 RBIs, 19 runs scored

Aaron Seabolt .409 AVG., .574 OBP, 18 hits, four doubles, one triple, one home run, 19 RBIs, 29 runs scored

Zade Cisneros .357 AVG., .472 OBP, 15 hits, five doubles, three triples, 15 RBIs, 14 runs scored

Pitching Leader

Caden Powell 21.2 innings pitched, 3-1 record, one save, 44 strikeouts, nine earned runs, 2.908 earned run average

Fielding Leader

Grady Gaunt 102-of-103 converted opportunities with 95 putouts and seven assists

Golf

Reds average score leaders (two tournaments)

Tyson Miller 87

Vincent Jenkins 92.5

Hardy Sperle 96.5

Evan Fields 99

Jaron Williams 108

Lady Reds average score leaders (three tournaments)

Loren Coleman 96.67

Kat Meacham 112.67

Kambree Davis 113.33

Marlee Sperle 126.33

Tennis

(Win-loss leaders from five tournaments)

Nate Jones 8-8. 6-4 in singles

Emma Dowdell 7-9, 7-6 in singles

Hunter Staggs 7-9, 6-7 in singles

Matthew Nguyen and Dakota Elizonda 5-8 in doubles