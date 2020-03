2020 Spring Sports Stats Update 3/12 (Soccer)

Boys Soccer (3 Games)

Reds outscoring opponents, 7-3, through three games

Goal Scorers

Devin Keel 3

Samuel Velez 2

Roy Reyes 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Assists

Daniel Thompson 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Keeper Josue Velez (3 games started) 0.667 goal allowed per game

Girls Soccer (3 Games)

Lady Reds outscoring opponents, 23-2, through three games.

Goal Scorers

Ariana Borjas 8 (55 career goals)

Macey Fernandez 7 (87 career goals)

Aubrey Gonzales 4 (32 career goals)

Mia Miskel 1

Allison Carrizales 1

Courtney Heerwald 1

Maria Nolasquez 1

Assists

Aubrey Gonzales 3

Macey Fernandez 2

Anayeli Soto 1

Ariana Borjas 1

Keeper Aleixa Aston (3 games started) 0.667 goals allowed per game; 1 clean sheet

This stat update will expand, as spring sports continue.