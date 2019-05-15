2019 Final Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) May 15th

Clinton soccer ended the year with a combined record of 33-3 overall. The Reds finished the season 16-1 overall. The Lady Reds finished as the 2019 Class 4A state champions with a record of 17-2 overall this year. The two team combined to outscore their opponents, 187-26. An average margin of victory 5.19 to 0.72
Boys Soccer (17 Games)
Goal Scorers
Nalan Kentner 24 goals
Jose Salas 14
Roberto Solis 11
Devin Keel 10
Roy Reyes 8
Marco Gonzalez 8
Juan Martinez 4
Jorge Marquez 2
Aiden Carr 1
Daniel Thompson 1
Opposing own goals: 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Nalan Kentner 1
Marco Gonzalez 1
Roberto Solis 1
Obed Cervantes 1
Angel Rodriguez 1
Jorge Marquez 1
Assists
Marco Gonzalez 10
Nalan Kentner 7
Jose Salas 5
Juan Martinez 3
Reese Kentner 2
Angel Rodriguez 2
Roy Reyes 2
Roberto Solis 2
Obed Cervantes 1
Damien Sambrano 1
Isaac Gutierrez 1
Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (17 games started) 0.7647 goals allowed per game; 7 clean sheets
JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney
Reese Kentner 1
Miguel Reyes 1
Girls Soccer (19 Games)
Goal Scorers
Macey Fernandez 27
Ariana Borjas 18
Aneris Soto 16
Aubrey Gonzales 9
Cassidy Herrera 8
Riley Bryson 6
Mireya Hernandez 4
Calli Thompson 4
Hannah Barrera 2
Maria Nolasquez 2
Courtney Heerwald 1
Anayeli Soto 1
Allison Carrizales 1
Graycianne Bennett 1
Opposing own goals: 1
OT Penalty Kicks
Mireya Hernandez 1
Calli Thompson 1
Graycianne Bennett 1
Morgan Clothier 1
Assists
Morgan Clothier 10
Macey Fernandez 5
Aneris Soto 4
Calli Thompson 1
Ariana Borjas 1
Cassidy Herrera 1
Kalli Holt 1
Keeper Aleixa Aston (19 games started) 0.579 goals allowed per game; 13 clean sheets; 11 straight wins
JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney
Maria Nolasquez 4
Courtney Heerwald 1
Hannah Barrera 1
Baseball (39 Games)
Clinton baseball finished the year with a record of 28-11 and as the regional runner-up. The Reds outscored their opponents 335-183 so far this season.
Offensive Leaders
Manning McAtee .432 average, .546 on-base percentage in 39 games played, 48 hits, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 44 RBIs, 22 BBs
Gage Gaunt .431 avg., .554 OBP in 38 games, 50 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 32 RBIs, 27 BBs
Patrick Hunter .366 avg., .440 OBP in 39 games, 45 hits, seven doubles, five triples, 30 RBIs, 17 BBs
Dalton Denney .361 avg., .438 OBP in 39 games, 43 hits, 10 doubles, three homers, 36 RBIs, 16 BBs
Zade Cisneros .351 avg., .429 OBP in 39 games, 40 hits, five doubles, 21 RBIs, 14 BBs
Pitching Leaders
Valek Cisneros 49.0 innings pitched, 7-3 record, 4 earned runs, 60 strikeouts, 0.571 earned run average
Manning McAtee 43.2 IP, 5-3, 22 ER, 57 strikeouts, 3.527 ERA
Zade Cisneros 37.2 IP, 6-0, 17 ER, 41 strikeouts, 3.345 ERA
Patrick Hunter 31.2 IP, 4-0, 19 ER, 35 strikeouts, 4.200 ERA
Tanner Davis 22.0 IP, 1-1, 14 ER, 15 strikeouts, 4.455 ERA
Seth Garner 21.2 IP, 3-0, 12 ER, 15 strikeouts, 3.877 ERA
Gage Gaunt 21.0 IP, 1-2, 1 save, 14 ER, 27 strikeouts, 4.667 ERA
Fielding Notes
Clinton's outfield trio of Patrick Hunter, Austin Walpole and Zade Cisneros is nearly perfect on fielding percentage for the season. In 153 total opportunities, the outfield starters recorded the out or assisted the out 128/129 times.
Golf
Clinton golf placed in the top four in 12 of the 17 combined tournaments this season.
Lady Reds average score leaders (9 Tournaments)
Loren Coleman 93.5
Kaitlin Jenkins 98.2
Kennedy Meacham 98.9
Audrie Hernandez 104.1
Harli Heerwald 106.7
Reds average score leaders (8 Tournaments)
Ty Newcomb 84.1
Tyson Miller 85.538 (Nine Tournaments, including state)
Porter Hensley 87.89 (Seven Tournaments)
Jack Foster 89.8
Dylan Graybill 94.375 (Four tourneys as starter)
Hardy Sperle 98.2 (One tourney as a starter)
Evan Fields 100.17 (Three tourneys as a starter)
Tennis
Wins Leaders for both teams
Michelle Nguyen and Emma Dowdell 23-5
Savannah Skiles and Kate Dowdell 20-8
Khoa To and Blake Wolters 16-10
Nate Jones and Alex Jones 15-12