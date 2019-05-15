2019 Final Spring Sports Stats Update (Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis) May 15th

Clinton soccer ended the year with a combined record of 33-3 overall. The Reds finished the season 16-1 overall. The Lady Reds finished as the 2019 Class 4A state champions with a record of 17-2 overall this year. The two team combined to outscore their opponents, 187-26. An average margin of victory 5.19 to 0.72

Boys Soccer (17 Games)

Goal Scorers

Nalan Kentner 24 goals

Jose Salas 14

Roberto Solis 11

Devin Keel 10

Roy Reyes 8

Marco Gonzalez 8

Juan Martinez 4

Jorge Marquez 2

Aiden Carr 1

Daniel Thompson 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Nalan Kentner 1

Marco Gonzalez 1

Roberto Solis 1

Obed Cervantes 1

Angel Rodriguez 1

Jorge Marquez 1

Assists

Marco Gonzalez 10

Nalan Kentner 7

Jose Salas 5

Juan Martinez 3

Reese Kentner 2

Angel Rodriguez 2

Roy Reyes 2

Roberto Solis 2

Obed Cervantes 1

Damien Sambrano 1

Isaac Gutierrez 1

Keeper Josue Velez/Gustavo Chavez (17 games started) 0.7647 goals allowed per game; 7 clean sheets

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Reese Kentner 1

Miguel Reyes 1

Girls Soccer (19 Games)

Goal Scorers

Macey Fernandez 27

Ariana Borjas 18

Aneris Soto 16

Aubrey Gonzales 9

Cassidy Herrera 8

Riley Bryson 6

Mireya Hernandez 4

Calli Thompson 4

Hannah Barrera 2

Maria Nolasquez 2

Courtney Heerwald 1

Anayeli Soto 1

Allison Carrizales 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Opposing own goals: 1

OT Penalty Kicks

Mireya Hernandez 1

Calli Thompson 1

Graycianne Bennett 1

Morgan Clothier 1

Assists

Morgan Clothier 10

Macey Fernandez 5

Aneris Soto 4

Calli Thompson 1

Ariana Borjas 1

Cassidy Herrera 1

Kalli Holt 1

Keeper Aleixa Aston (19 games started) 0.579 goals allowed per game; 13 clean sheets; 11 straight wins

JV goalscorers versus varsity in tourney

Maria Nolasquez 4

Courtney Heerwald 1

Hannah Barrera 1

Baseball (39 Games)

Clinton baseball finished the year with a record of 28-11 and as the regional runner-up. The Reds outscored their opponents 335-183 so far this season.

Offensive Leaders

Manning McAtee .432 average, .546 on-base percentage in 39 games played, 48 hits, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 44 RBIs, 22 BBs

Gage Gaunt .431 avg., .554 OBP in 38 games, 50 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 32 RBIs, 27 BBs

Patrick Hunter .366 avg., .440 OBP in 39 games, 45 hits, seven doubles, five triples, 30 RBIs, 17 BBs

Dalton Denney .361 avg., .438 OBP in 39 games, 43 hits, 10 doubles, three homers, 36 RBIs, 16 BBs

Zade Cisneros .351 avg., .429 OBP in 39 games, 40 hits, five doubles, 21 RBIs, 14 BBs

Pitching Leaders

Valek Cisneros 49.0 innings pitched, 7-3 record, 4 earned runs, 60 strikeouts, 0.571 earned run average

Manning McAtee 43.2 IP, 5-3, 22 ER, 57 strikeouts, 3.527 ERA

Zade Cisneros 37.2 IP, 6-0, 17 ER, 41 strikeouts, 3.345 ERA

Patrick Hunter 31.2 IP, 4-0, 19 ER, 35 strikeouts, 4.200 ERA

Tanner Davis 22.0 IP, 1-1, 14 ER, 15 strikeouts, 4.455 ERA

Seth Garner 21.2 IP, 3-0, 12 ER, 15 strikeouts, 3.877 ERA

Gage Gaunt 21.0 IP, 1-2, 1 save, 14 ER, 27 strikeouts, 4.667 ERA

Fielding Notes

Clinton's outfield trio of Patrick Hunter, Austin Walpole and Zade Cisneros is nearly perfect on fielding percentage for the season. In 153 total opportunities, the outfield starters recorded the out or assisted the out 128/129 times.

Golf

Clinton golf placed in the top four in 12 of the 17 combined tournaments this season.

Lady Reds average score leaders (9 Tournaments)

Loren Coleman 93.5

Kaitlin Jenkins 98.2

Kennedy Meacham 98.9

Audrie Hernandez 104.1

Harli Heerwald 106.7

Reds average score leaders (8 Tournaments)

Ty Newcomb 84.1

Tyson Miller 85.538 (Nine Tournaments, including state)

Porter Hensley 87.89 (Seven Tournaments)

Jack Foster 89.8

Dylan Graybill 94.375 (Four tourneys as starter)

Hardy Sperle 98.2 (One tourney as a starter)

Evan Fields 100.17 (Three tourneys as a starter)

Tennis

Wins Leaders for both teams

Michelle Nguyen and Emma Dowdell 23-5

Savannah Skiles and Kate Dowdell 20-8

Khoa To and Blake Wolters 16-10

Nate Jones and Alex Jones 15-12