Funeral services for William “Bill” Ross Jr., 67, of Enid and formerly of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

Ross was born Sept. 26, 1951, to William L. Ross Sr. and Julia Ann Miller Ross in Plainview, Texas. He was raised in Plainview, Texas, and Clinton, and graduated from Clinton High School.

He was married to the former Peggy Frame in Eufaula, and later married Debbie Campbell.

He had made his home in Colorado for a short time before moving to Enid where he worked several years for the Western Company. He also worked in the oilfields, and owned and operated Northwest Chemical Company. His last position was with Advanced Foods as the maintenance supervisor.

Ross enjoyed building motors and race cars and was an avid pool player.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Ross; and a brother, Carl Lee Ross.

Survivors include a son, William “Billy” Ross III and wife Donna of Enid; a daughter, Katherine Lemcool and husband Carl of Michigan; a sister, Sheila Ross of Enid; a brother, Jack Ross and wife Lori of Enid; and a sister-in-law, Marina Ross of Colorado.

He is also survived by five grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Amanda Pribble and burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.