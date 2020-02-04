STATE DEATHS

EDMOND

Gardner, Emily A.: 88, homemaker, died Jan. 31. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday (Matthews, Edmond).

Ware, Betty: 83, died Jan. 31. Graveside services 1 p.m. Friday, Woodlawn Cemetery, Claremore (Matthews, Edmond).

EL RENO

Moody, Betty: 86, died Jan. 31. Services were Monday (Wilson, El Reno).

LINDSAY

Dutton, Edward Ray: 52, retired oil-field welder, died Jan. 29. Services were Monday, Erin Springs Baptist Church (Boydston-Wilbourn, Lindsay).

MIDWEST CITY

McClure, Betty Lou: 83, homemaker, died Jan. 28. Mass was Monday, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (Vondel L. Smith & Son at South Lakes, Oklahoma City).

NEWCASTLE

Pope, Artie E.: 57, construction company owner, died Jan. 29. Services 1 p.m. Tuesday (Vondel L. Smith & Son at South Lakes, Oklahoma City).

NORMAN

Johnson, Bobby Doyle: 76, died Jan. 25. Services 2 p.m. Feb. 8 (Corbett, Oklahoma City).

Bondy, Roger Martin: 78, retired aerial photographer, died Jan. 30. No services (John M. Ireland, Moore).

Hendrix, Dr. Samuel Butler III: 73, died Dec. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday (Primrose, Norman).

OKARCHE

Schaefer, Loretta Margaret: 90, died Jan. 30. Mass were Monday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Huber-Benson, El Reno).

OKLAHOMA CITY

Columbus, Lorraine Pierrette: 86, registered nurse, died Jan. 29. No services (John M. Ireland, Moore).

Hamra, Afeef Shafeek: 83, died Jan. 28. Trisagion were Monday. Services 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church (Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper, Oklahoma City).

Hull, John Thomas III “Jack:” 19, died Jan. 29. Memorial services were Monday (Smith & Kernke N May, Oklahoma City). Barnes, George Edward: 81, died Jan. 24. Services 2 p.m. Thursday (Resthaven, Oklahoma City).

Chambers, James Ray: 84, died Jan. 29. Graveside services 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Havana Cemetery, Arkansas (Bill Eisenhour NE, Oklahoma City).

Coit, Janet Sue (Jones): 80, retired Coits Drive In co-owner, died Jan. 30. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Portland Avenue Baptist Church (Vondel L. Smith & Son North, Oklahoma City).

Corbett, Helen M.: 96, retired, died Jan. 31. Services were Monday, South Lindsay Baptist Church (Vondel L. Smith and Son South, Oklahoma City).

Harrell, Paul Kenneth: 84, died Jan. 29. Services 2 p.m. Wednesday (Mc- Neil’s, Mustang).

Hoover, Betty E.: 86, homemaker, died Jan. 30. Services 2 p.m. Thursday (Yanda and Son, Yukon).

Ingram, Gerald Francis: 77, retired from Oklahoma Gas and Electric, died Jan. 28. Services were Monday (Vondel L. Smith & Son North, Oklahoma City).

Unsell, Donna “Cookie”: 70, died Jan. 29. Memorial services noon Sunday (Vondel L. Smith & Son at South Lakes, Oklahoma City).

Logan, Maurine Valentine: 88, died Jan. 30. Services 2 p.m. Wednesday (Chapel Hill, Oklahoma City).

Mitchell, Edward Arthur: 69, choir director, died Jan. 29. Prayer service 7 p.m. Monday. Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, Moore (John M. Ireland, Moore).

TULSA

Powell, Letha Delores: 89, teacher, died Jan. 30. Services 2 p.m. Thursday (Ray & Martha’s, Anadarko).

YUKON

Hunter, Elsie M.: 92, teacher, died Jan. 29. Services were. Monday (Yanda and Son, Yukon).

