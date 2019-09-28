STATE DEATHS

Saturday, September 28, 2019
BLANCHARD Wallis, Charles: 87, died Sept. 26. Graveside services 2 p.m. Friday, Rest-haven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City (Wilson Little, Newcastle).
CORDELL Jones, Frieda Faye: 88, tour guide, died Sept. 25. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church (Ray and Martha’s, Cordell).
GUTHRIE Foxworth, Stacey Lynn: 49, died Sept. 25. Memorial services 6 p.m. Friday (Matthews, Edmond). OKLAHOMA CITY Morris, William Bryant: 82, computer programmer, died Sept. 25. Services 1 p.m. Monday, Sunnylane Southern Baptist Church, Del City (Ford, Midwest City).
WOODWARD Young, James Gilbert D.D.S: 71, dentist, died Sept. 24. Services 3 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church (Shaw, Vici).