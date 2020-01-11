STATE DEATHS

BETHANY

Campbell, Barbara L.: 85, librarian, media specialist and teacher, died Jan. 3. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Western Oaks Christian Church, Oklahoma City (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

Null, Thomas Albert: 92, Teamsters union business representative, died Jan. 4. Services were Friday, Tulakes Baptist Church (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

Tate, Clay Venning: 63, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority customer service, died Jan. 8. Memorial services 10 a.m. Monday (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

DEL CITY

Forman, Marita Ione: 94, homemaker, died Jan. 3. Services 2 p.m. Saturday (John M. Ireland, Moore).

McBride, Guy Lesley: 61, car maintenance business owner, died Jan. 6. Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sunnylane Family Church (John M. Ireland, Moore).

EDMOND

Barnes, Suzanne: 54, died Dec. 25. Celebration of life 9 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian (Matthews, Edmond).

Barnes, Douglas: 70, died Dec. 25. Celebration of life 9 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian (Matthews, Edmond).

Nguyen, Bich-Lien Thi: 93, died Jan. 8. Services 12:30 p.m. Sunday (Memorial Park, Oklahoma City).

Vague, Kathy Ann: 70, school teacher, died Jan. 6. No services (Matthews, Edmond).

EL RENO

Alma, Loretta Adair: 77, died Jan. 2. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Wesley United Methodist Church (Rolfe, Oklahoma City).

GUTHRIE

Freeman, Jess Ashbie: 70, restaurant owner, died Jan. 5. No services (Hayes, Guthrie).

MILO

Brown, Ray Dell: 73, died Jan. 3. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church (Rolfe, Oklahoma City).

MOORE

Canary, Katharine Antionette: 83, died Jan. 6. Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Andrews Catholic Church (John M. Ireland, Moore).

Mathews, Frances L. “Fran”: 79, office manager, died Jan. 7. Services were Friday, Capitol Hill Baptist Church, Oklahoma City (John M. Ireland, Moore).

Selby, Ronald Bruce: 64, certified public accountant, died Jan. 7. Services 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Central Church of Christ (John M. Ireland, Moore).

OKLAHOMA CITY

Billen, Richard Harold: 87, died Jan. 7. Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church (Buchanan, Oklahoma City).

Brown, Linda Rae: 69, radiologist, died Dec. 27. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday (Buchanan, Oklahoma City).

Buford, Arbutus: 75, died Dec. 24. Services 11 a.m. Saturday (Rolfe, Oklahoma City).

Caldwell, Billy and Nell: 94 and 88 respectively, died Jan. 3. Memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, Mayridge Baptist Church.

Gay, Elnora: 83, died Jan. 6. Services were Friday, Fifth Street Baptist Church (Rolfe, Oklahoma City).

Geurkink, Thomas Heath: 55, ranch hand, died Jan. 3. Memorial services 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Watchorn Chapel (Vondel L. Smith & Son North, Oklahoma City).

Johnson, Burton J.: 99, died Jan. 7. Services were Friday (Chapel Hill, Oklahoma City).

Lewis, Pearl Mae: 88, homemaker, died Jan. 6. Services were Thursday (Vondel L. Smith and Son South, Oklahoma City).

Quinn, Daniel Bennett: 33, hair stylist, died Dec. 31. Memorial services 10 a.m. Saturday (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

Wright-Madrid, Evelyn: 85, VA Medical Center ward clerk, died Jan. 4. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Saturday (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

SHAWNEE

Roof, Crystal Lewis: 40, died Jan. 5. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Emmanuel Temple of Praise and Deliverance (Rolfe, Oklahoma City).

WOODWARD

Hosler, Coleen Marie: 78, teacher, died Jan. 7. Memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene, Harmon (Shaw, Vici).

YUKON

O’Brien, Thomas A. Jr. “Toby”: 61, died Jan. 4. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Wesley United Methodist Church, Oklahoma City (Smith & Kernke N May, Oklahoma City).

Symes, Ellarue: 86, homemaker, died Jan. 7. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Covenant Community Church (Yanda and Son, Yukon).

From the Oklahoman