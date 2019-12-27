STATE DEATHS

BETHANY

Alexander, Jeanette Marie: 95, Macklanberg-Duncan machinist, died Dec. 21. Graveside services 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Oklahoma City (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

DEL CITY

Estep, Lenola F. “Nola”: 63, died Dec. 22. Services 2 p.m. Sunday (Bill Eisenhour SE, Del City).

EDMOND

Rickell, Margie A.: 98, homemaker, died Dec.

23. Graveside services 10 a.m. Friday, Resurrection Cemetery, Oklahoma City (Matthews, Edmond).

LINDSAY

Clagg, Don Walter: 83, retired oil-field pusher, died Dec. 21. Graveside services 11 a.m. Friday, Green Hill Cemetery (Boydston-Wilbourn, Lindsay).

MINCO

Phelps, Yvonne Marie: 81, Oklahoma Senate executive assistant, died Dec. 23. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Cogar United Methodist Church (Huber-Reynolds, Minco).

MOORE

King, George: 73, PetSmart management, died Dec. 24. Memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Southern Ridge Church of Christ, Oklahoma City (Vondel L. Smith & Son at South Lakes, Oklahoma City).

OKLAHOMA CITY

Gaylord, Lois Mae (Cagle): 87, homemaker, died Dec. 20. Services 10 a.m. Saturday (Matthews, Edmond).

Bolton, William Paul: 96, business owner, died Dec. 20. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Arlington Memory Gardens Mausoleum (Bill Eisenhour NE, Oklahoma City).

Breeden, Curtis: 91, Union Carbide retired plant manager, died Dec. 23. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Shartel Church of God (Vondel L. Smith & Son at South Lakes, Oklahoma City).

Powers, Teresa “Jane”: 83, died Dec. 24. Memorial services 2 p.m. Saturday (Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper, Oklahoma City).

Delgadoi, Rafaela: 52, housekeeping at Renaissance Hotel, died Dec. 21. Services 2 p.m. Friday, St. James the Greater Catholic Church (John M. Ireland, Moore).

Grannell, Gaylord Lee Jr.: 54, died Dec. 22. Services 11 a.m. Dec. 28, Tutuilla, Oregon (Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Pendleton).

King, Ann: 92, retail sales, died Dec. 20. Services 1 p.m. Friday (Vondel L. Smith and Son South, Oklahoma City).

STILLWATER

Shirley, Ronald Gene: died Dec. 22. Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Still-water Bible Church (Strode, Stillwater).

TECUMSEH

Parsons, Jock James: 62, General Motors employee, died Dec. 21. Services 1 p.m. Monday (Cooper, Tecumseh).

THE VILLAGE

Schooley, Wayne E.: 93, died Nov. 29. Memorial services 3 p.m. Friday, Village Christian Church (Demuth, Oklahoma City).

TUTTLE

Mitchell, John Curtis: 47, died Dec. 23. Services 1 p.m. Friday, First Assembly of God (Sevier, Tuttle).

YUKON

Furgeson, Michael D., Ph.D, M.D.: 68, died Dec.

21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday (Yanda and Son, Yukon).

