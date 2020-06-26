STATE DEATHS

BETHANY

Henley, Ronald Eugene: 60, carpet layer, died June 12. Graveside services 2 p.m. Friday, Bethany Cemetery (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

EDMOND

Riggs, Victor Ray: 76, postal carrier, died June 23. Memorial services 2 p.m. Saturday (Matthews, Edmond).

HARRAH

Hurley, Edith Lucille: 86, auditor, died June 24. Services pending (Bill Eisenhour N.E., Oklahoma City).

MOORE

Hill, Merl Melvin Jr.: 74, CNC machinist, died June 23. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Lynlee Mae Chapel & Event Center (John M. Ireland, Moore).

Osborn, James A.: 85, welder, died June 23. Services 10 a.m. Friday, Southern Oaks Free Will Baptist Church, Oklahoma City (Primrose, Norman).

OKLAHOMA CITY

Ponds, Donald: 69, died June 22. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Rolfe Memorial Chapel (Rolfe, Oklahoma City).

Stanfield, Noble: 72, Oklahoma City-County Health Department chief of consumer protection, died June 19. Memorial services 10 a.m. Friday (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).

YUKON

Long, Robert D. “Don”: 83, electromechanical technician, died June 22. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Mustang, Mustang (Yanda and Son, Yukon).

From the Oklahoman