STATE DEATHS

ANADARKO
Moreno, Daniel A.: 51, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, died March 24. Graveside services 1 p.m. Saturday, Memory Lane Cemetery (Sevier Chickasha, Chickasha).
BETHANY
Johnston, Lynda Loye: 85, registered nurse, died March 23. Graveside services were Friday, Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Oklahoma City (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).
EDMOND
Lambrecht, Joe Ann: 93, Merrill Lynch secretary, died March 24. Graveside services were Friday, Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, Oklahoma City (Mercer-Adams, Bethany).
ELK CITY
Gamble, Delbert Wayne: 83, mechanic, died March 25. Graveside services 1:30 p.m. Monday, Red Star Cemetery, Leedey (Shaw, Leedey).
NORMAN
Penequine, Leslie H.: 76, buyer, died March 23. Services 10 a.m. Saturday (John M. Ireland, Moore).
Salazar, Anya Harper: 7, died March 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery (Tribute Memorial Care, Norman).
OKLAHOMA CITY
Zinn, Zola Mae: 93, financial secretary, died March 20. Memorial services 2 p.m. Saturday, Portland Avenue Baptist Church, streaming live at www.facebook.com/portlandavenue (Chapel Hill, Oklahoma City).
From the Oklahoman