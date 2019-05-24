Funeral services will be held for Shelly Del Cantu-Burleson, 35, former Washita County resident, at 10 a.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Del Cantu was born Sept. 2, 1983, to Roberto John Cantu and Jusdine Del (Horn) Cantu in Lawton. She was raised in the Sentinel, Burns Flat and Mangum areas and attended school at Burns Flat-Dill City.

She was a stay-at-home mom for several years and then traveled with a carnival, operating rides. She was a free-spirit, always looking for something, and she loved traveling.

Del Cantu was a member of the Living Waters Church in Burns Flat. She loved browsing and posting on social media, and was known for helping those less fortunate.

She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her foster parents, Garry and

Terri Ledbetter of Burns Flat; her mother, of Clinton; seven children,

Jeremiah, William, Landon, Laiten, Costner, Jade and Carmen; a sister, Brenda Largent and husband Jeffrey of Midwest City; and two brothers, Robert Horn and wife Vanessa of Oklahoma City, and Bruce Cantu of Atoka.

She is also survived by her partner, Daniel Marshall of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Garry Ledbetter and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.