Rheda Smith

Funeral services for Rheda Marie Smith, 82, of Clinton will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Thursday, June 28, 2019, in her Clinton home.

She was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Weatherford to Norman and Thelma Imogene (Farrell) Rock-hold.

She was raised on a farm in Custer City, and graduated high school at Custer High School in 1954 the first year that the Panthers were the school’s mascot.

She married Marion Smith Sept. 21, 1957. She worked as a heath food manager for Safeway for more than 25 years. After retirement she worked part time at Sunshine Nursery, the senior citizens center, and as a waitress at the Branding Iron Restaurant.

She enjoyed gardening, playing cards with friends, playing games on her iPad, bowling league, watching Thunder games, and visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Marion Smith; and a grandson Jarod Smith.

She is survived by her son Marion Smith and his wife Cindy; grandchildren Destry Smith and Destney and her husband Logan Majeune; her great grandkids Avalynn Majeune, Alivia Majeune, Colton Smith; and her just like a son Mark Ricenbaw and his wife Dianna.

Services will be officiated by Doyle Kinney, and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.