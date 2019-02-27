Phyllis Sawatzky

Funeral services for Phyllis Ann Sawatzky, 77, of Clinton, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Corn.

She was born Feb. 16, 1942, in Clinton, to George and Clara (Issac) Reimer. She was raised in the Bessie area, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1960.

She married Gilbert Fadenrecht Nov. 25, 1960, in Corn, and later married Dick Sawatzky March 17, 1995, in Piedmont.

She was a member of the Clinton First Mennonite Church. She worked and retired from the 3M factory in Weatherford. She enjoyed sewing and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; a sister Lorene Flamming; and three brothers, Bert Reimer, Norman Reimer, and Homer Reimer.

She is survived by her husband Dick of the home; her son Tony Fadenrecht of Choctaw; a sister Wanda Goosen of Clinton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

Daniel Mosburg will officiate under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Corn Mennonite Cemetery.