Funeral services will be held for Nadine Bell, 91, of Clinton, at 1 p.m. Friday in the Bethany Baptist Church.

She died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in her Clinton home.

Mary Nadine (Lewis) Bell was born Sept. 12, 1927, to Albert Lewis and Roberta (Smith.) She was raised and attended school in Texas, moving to Clinton when she was around 16.

On Sept. 3, 1945, she married Manley “Bubba” Bell in Clinton.

Bell was employed with Dr. Paul Lingenfelter at the Lingenfelter Clinic. She worked there for many years until its closing in the 1970s. She then worked at the Collins and Aikman factory, retiring in 1992.

She was a longtime and faithful member of the Bethany Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess, was in charge of the church choir, and was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, working in her flower beds, and spending time with the senior citizens at AARP.

Bell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a grandson, Melvin Lee “Rocky” Jefferson.

Survivors include three daughters, Brenda Crosslin, Raedean “Tuffy” Washington and husband Toy, and Doberta Bell, all of Clinton; three sons, Melvin Bell and wife Debra, Carlos Bell and wife Carolyn, all of Houston, and Roy Bell and wife Cathy of Clinton; and a sister, Mildred Collins of Clinton.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Eugene Jefferson, Charles Bell, Carla Bell, Anthony Bell, Lamont Bell, Courtney Crosslin, Chesa Crosslin, Corey Washington, Chemil Washingon and Angela Bell; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Billy Mucker. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.