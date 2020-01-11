Myron McGill

Myron L. McGill, 65, also known as “Fatdaddy,” died unexpectedly Jan. 8, 2020, at the Clinton hospital.

He was born July 9, 1954, in Clinton, Okla., the second son to Herman and Lela M. McGill.

Myron graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1972. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Army in Germany.

After the military he worked as a correctional officer for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and Haliburton Oil Company.

He is survived by his brother, Eric McGill of Oakland, Calif., and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Guthrie Summit View Cemetery, 1808 N. Pine St., Guthrie, Okla.