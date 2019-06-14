Mary Garner

Funeral services will be held for Mary Lou Garner, 101, of Clinton at 1 p.m. Monday in the Bethany Baptist Church.

She died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Clinton Therapy and Living Center.

Mary Lou (Johnson) Garner was born March 1, 1918, to Willie E. and Georgia Johnson in Texas. She came to Clinton when she was six years old and attended Excelsior School, graduating in 1936.

She married Henry Garner and worked as a nurse’s aide at Oklahoma General Hospital and the tuberculosis sanatorium.

Garner was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She loved going to garage sales, sewing and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Tony Kemp and Michael Earl Ford; and a brother, Bobby Johnson.

Survivors include two

daughters, Terri Kemp and Josephine Oliver, both of Clinton; fi ve

grandchildren, Michael Ford, Andre Ford and wife Erica Miles, Evetta Hinds Barker and husband Christian, Davetta Hinds and Biller Oliver; and numerous great-grandchildren, all of Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Billy Mucker. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.