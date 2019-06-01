Funeral services were held for Loreta Kauk, 92, Thursday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Burns Flat.

She died May 24, 2019, at Corn.

She and her twin sister, Lorena, were born Sept. 28, 1926, east of Leedey, the daughters of Boyd and Lola (Quattlebaum) Stoddard. School days were spent in the Leedey Public School system and they graduated from Leedey High School in 1944.

Following graduation she obtained a teaching certificate by continuing her education with two years of college and she taught school for a short time. She married Jimmie Kauk Dec. 1, 1946, at the home of her parents east of Leedey.

Mrs. Kauk was a full-time farmer’s wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She also took great pride in caring for her red rose bushes. She was baptized at a young age and attended the German Free Will Baptist Church at Butler, where she served as treasurer for many years. After moving to Burns Flat she attended the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Lola Stoddard; her husband, Jimmie; infant son, Donnie; and her twin sister, Lorena Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Mickey Kauk and wife Linda of Yukon, Pamela (Kauk) Delp of Burns Flat; her grandchildren, Ryan Kauk and wife Misty of Burns Flat, Kara Smith and husband Dru of Purcell; step-grandsons, Lee Delp and wife Danelle of Lynxville, Wisc.; Joel Delp of Dill City; great-grandchildren, Casen, Caden and Cruz Kauk, Creed Smith, Darcy and Jordan Delp; her sisters, Oleta Bray of Leedey and Oneta Coleman of Clinton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Leedey Fire & EMT or the Burns Flat Fire & EMT in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK, 73859.

Burial followed at Shiloh Cemetery in Butler.