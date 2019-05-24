Lillian Fern (Johnson) Gardner, 81, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

She was born Dec. 1, 1937, to Morris and Anna (Feuers) Johnson in Copeland, Kan. She attended grade school and high school in Ingalls, Kan., and graduated in 1955.

She graduated from Sterling College in 1959 with a teaching degree. While at college she met her husband, Ken Gardner, and the two were married in May of 1959.

Gardner taught school in Haysville, Kan.

She became a well-loved and respected pastor’s wife in every congregation she and her husband ministered to throughout the years. She had accepted the Lord as her Savior in her early years and faithfully served Him until going home.

Gardner served for sixteen years on the staff of Corn Heritage Village

in Corn, and also ministered in various ways to her community.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond; and a sister, Judy Jost.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a son, Doug and wife Mari of Littleton, Colo.; a daughter, Midnitte Flanagan and husband Tony of Demorest, Ga.; a sister, Sharon Daugherty of Stillwater; and a host of extended family members.