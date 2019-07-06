Koma Arriaga

Funeral services for Koma C. Arriaga, 41, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Wednesday July 3, 2019, in the AllianceHealth Clinton emergency room.

Koma Chase Arriaga was born Dec. 10, 1977, to Neviez Arriaga and Sharyel (Chase) Arriaga in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and Wichita Falls, Texas, and also lived in North Platte, Neb.

Arriaga worked in the oil fields in Oklahoma and Texas.

He attended Edge Church and enjoyed being with family and friends.

Survivors include his girlfriend, Samantha Sanbrano of Clinton; his parents; six daughters, Joanna Arriaga- Porrman, Callie Porrman and Sierra Poorman, all of Dallas, Texas, Andrea Vasquez and Muranda Arriaga-Pineda of Leonard, Texas, and Mariah Arriaga of Odessa, Texas; his sisters, Malaine Arriaga, Nieva Arriaga-Whitney and Eva Arriaga, all of Clinton, Nina Arriago of Lubbock, Texas, Lisa Pineda of Leonard, Texas, Tonya Arriaga and Nakita Arriago, both of Pueblo, Colo., Nickie Anderson and Lori Ooley of Weatherford; his brothers, Ove John Arriaga of Pueblo, Colo., Neviez Jr. and Gilbert Paz, both of Clinton, Dakota Yellow Eagle of Weatherford, and Lee Pedro.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Pineda, Alina Pineda, Christopher Porrman, Riley Porrman and Kayleigh Pineda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.