Jimmie Pasby

Memorial services for Jimmie Frederick Pasby, 85 year-old Oklahoma City resident, will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church with Margo Vestal officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lock-stone Funeral Home.

Jimmie Frederick Pasby was born January 1, 1934 in Butler, Oklahoma to Walter Frederick and Bertha Chester Pasby, and died on November 12, 2019 in Oklahoma City at Integris Hospice House surrounded by his family having reached the age of 85 years, 10 months and 11 days.

Jimmie was born 3 hours and seventeen minutes after midnight on the first day of January 1934 and named Custer County, Oklahoma’s New Years Baby by the Clinton Daily News. His baby photograph was also entered that same year in the Sears & Roebuck National Baby Photo Contest and among 5,000 entries his photo received first place, an accomplishment his mother was very proud of throughout her life.

Later his family moved to Cheyenne, Oklahoma where Jimmie attended school and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1952. Just before high school graduation Jimmie married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Cogburn on March 14, 1953 and they lived with his parents. After graduation he left Oklahoma to work in the Texas panhandle railroad yards for the Santa Fe Railroad. He worked several railroad positions, in Amarillo, Canadian, Kingsmill, Texas and in Shattuck, Oklahoma. Jimmie’s dad was a Santa Fe Railroad Depot Agent and he grew up on the C.O.W. railroad branch lines between Pampa, Texas and Clinton, Oklahoma. Railroads, trains were his first love, but in June of 1963 he resigned from the railroad in Shattuck to work fulltime at his second love, the golf business. Jim began that summer working at the Shattuck Golf Course.

After working at Shat-tuck’s golf course, he moved his wife and four small children to Woodward, Oklahoma to oversee the 9-hole city course, Crystal Beach Golf Course. After a few years he moved again to eastern Oklahoma to run the Pryor Creek Golf Course in Pryor and later worked as an assistant pro at the Oaks Golf & Country Club in Tulsa. In the early 1970’s he moved his family back to western Oklahoma and was the golf pro at the Riverside Golf Course in Clinton. A few years later he assisted Labron Harris in designing and building the first nine-hole course for the city of Weatherford and became the first golf pro at Weatherford. He also assisted in the formation and construction of the Boiling Springs Golf course, next he became the golf pro at the Greens Golf Course on Clinton Sherman Industrial Airpark, Roman Nose State Golf Course, Fort Cobb State Golf Course and Elk City Golf & Country Club. Jim also became a member of the Professional Golfers of America as a Club Professional and Teaching Professional, he also became a certified greenskeeper and turf-grass manager. He had a single-digit handicap, won numerous amateur and professional tournaments, and achieved four hole-in-ones. But in his later years he returned to the railroad to pursue his goal of becoming a railroad train engineer working for the Atchison, Topeka & the Santa Fe Railroad in Watonga, the Arkansas - Oklahoma Railroad Company in Jones Mill, Arkansas, the Kiamichi Railroad in Hugo, Oklahoma and the Kyle Railroad in Phillips-burg, Kansas. He received his Locomotive Engineer Certificate in 1994.

In retirement he was a volunteer and a member of the Oklahoma Railway Museum in Oklahoma City and was instrumental in operating the Clinton City Park Centennial Train with K.D. Kappel and Vernon Schimmel. He also built model train sets as a hobby.

Jim is survived by his daughters Debbie Gossman of Oklahoma City, Cindy Lockstone and husband Marty of Weatherford, Oklahoma, his sons Keith Pasby and wife Teresa of Tyler, Texas and Mike Pasby and wife Kim of Ft. Cobb, Oklahoma; a sister-in-law Gwen Pasby of Elk City, Oklahoma; fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jo Ann, his sister Betty Pasby, his brother Billy Pasby, and son-in-law Dean Gossman. Memorials may be made to any charity of your choice.