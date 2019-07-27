A mass of Christian burial for Jesus Rodriguez, 66, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in his Clinton home.

Rodriguez was born May 18, 1953, in Durango, Mexico, to Jesus Sr. and Francesca (Serrano) Rodriguez. He grew up in Mexico and married Maria Garcia in August of 1973.

He was a bread baker until he moved to Oklahoma, where he worked for Bar S, National Beef and NWS. He loved horse races, chicken fights, and music.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Geronimo Rodriguez.

Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Laura Barrientos, Jolia Garcia, Maria Rodriguez and Rosalba Rodriguez Civis; four sons, Roberto J. Rodriguez, Erik N. Rodriguez, Jesus A. Rodriguez and Saul Rodriguez; two sisters, Remedios Rodriguez and Joaquina Rodriguez; three brothers, Lucio Rodriguez, Roberto Rodriguez and Pedro Rodriguez; and 26 grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Father Balaswamy Mandagiri and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.