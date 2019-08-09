Funeral services will be held for Jessie Vanderpool, 84, of Clinton and formerly of Woodward, at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Woodward First Christian Church.

She died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in her Clinton home.

Jessie Faye Vanderpool was born Oct. 27, 1934, to Jesse and Nancy (Hatfield) Vanderpool in Marlow. She attended beauty college in Duncan.

In August of 1956 she married Lee La Marr.

She continued her education at Central State University in Edmond. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, and then in 1980 earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Oklahoma.

Vanderpool made her home in Woodward in 1986, where she worked as a social worker at the Fort Supply Mental Hospital until her retirement. She then continued her private practice until after her 80th birthday.

She was a member of the Woodward First Christian Church. She loved to write, and had a number of her books published.

Vanderpool was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Rocky La Marr; and a brother, Bill Hibbert.

Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Branson and husband Darrel of Oklahoma City, and Jennifer Daubenspeck and husband Jamie of Clinton; two brothers, Millard Hibbert of Oklahoma City, and Kenneth Vanderpool and wife Lucia of Memphis, Tenn.; a daughter-in-law, Kelley La Marr of Edmond; and a sister-in-law, Jo Ann Hibbert of Piedmont.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Justin Branson and wife Malinda of Cheyenne, Kelsie Schneid and husband Mike of San Antonio, Texas, Jessica Walton and husband Scotty of Oklahoma City, Evan La Marr and wife Ashley of Pompano Beach, Fla., Meredith Wade and husband Andrew of Sand Springs, Jared Wadel and wife Alyssa of Rocky, Jake Wadel and wife Emma of Oklahoma City, Garrett Daubenspeck and wife Brittnie of Piedmont, Mason Daubenspeck of Inola, and Ashley House and husband Andrew of Oklahoma City; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Ronnie Hopkins. Burial will conclude Monday at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Midwest City under the direction of Keisau-Lee Funeral Home.