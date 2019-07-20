James Calvert

Services were held Wednesday at Cheyenne United Methodist Church for James (Jimmy) Harland Calvert, 82.

He died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Clinton Therapy and Living Center in Clinton.

Calvert was born March 30, 1937, to Eldridge Wallace Calvert and Enid Marie (Sare) Calvert at French Camp, Calif. He grew up in Cheyenne, where he attended first grade.

He attended second grade in California during WWII where he, his mother and siblings lived with his maternal grandparents near Gault, Calif., while Calvert’s father was in the U.S. Navy. After the war his family returned to Cheyenne, where he graduated from high school in 1955.

Calvert attended Phillips University in Enid for one year and then transferred to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree.

He began his teaching career in Fritch, Texas, and taught there for seven years. He later moved to Hugoton, Kan., and taught elementary school and coached basketball there for 34 years until he retired. In 2001 he returned to Cheyenne to care for his ailing father.

Calvert was an active sports fan, especially basketball, and loved to watch and play sports from an early age.

He also loved to play his old-time country and gospel music CDs for care center patients. For 17 years he visited care centers in Elk City, Sayre and Clinton, where he knew each patient’s name and what their favorite song was, and always managed to make them feel special.

Calvert was faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and attended his church regularly.

Calvert was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Eldridge Wallace Calvert Jr.; both sets of grandparents; all his aunts and uncles; and several cousins.

Survivors include one sister, Janet Lovett (Frank) of Alvord, Texas; two brothers, Jerald (Jerry) Calvert and wife Tomasina, and Robert (Bob) Calvert and wife Anne, all of Clinton; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends from schools and care centers.

Condolences may be made online at whineryfs.com

Burial concluded at Cheyenne Cemetery.